Apply Multiple Hald-CLUT Presets in a Single Action with a Bash Shell Script

Hald-CLUT files offer a straightforward way to apply color corrections to an image (read the Linux Photography book to learn more about Hald-CLUT and its usage). Install ImageMagick on your system, and you can easily apply a Hald-CLUT preset to an image file using the following command:

convert foo.JPG hald-9.png -hald-clut foo-modified.jpeg

But what if you have a handful of Hald-CLUT files and you want to apply them all to a specific photo? A relatively simple Bash shell script can automate this otherwise tedious task:

#!/usr/bin/env bash if [ -z "$1" ]; then echo "Specify the required parameter." exit 1 fi dir="hald-clut" if [ ! -d "$dir" ]; then mkdir -p "$dir" fi for file in *.png; do prefix="${file%.*}" bname=$(basename "$1") echo "Applying $file Hald-CLUT ..." convert "$1" "$file" -hald-clut "$dir/$prefix-$bname" done

The script picks .png Hald-CLUT files in the current working directory one-by-one and applies them to the specified image file. The modified files are saved in the separate hald-clut directory, and each file is prefixed with the name of the applied Hald-CLUT file.

Here is how this works in practice. First of all, paste the code above into a text file and save it under the hald-clut name. Use then the following commands to copy the created file to the /usr/local/bin directory and make the script executable:

sudo cp hald-clut /usr/local/bin/ sudo chown root:root /usr/local/bin/hald-clut sudo chmod 755 /usr/local/bin/hald-clut

Now, let’s say you want to apply all Hald-CLUT presets in the hald-clut-files directory to the foo.JPG file. In the terminal, switch to the directory, and run the hald-clut path/to/foo.JPG command (replace path/to/foo.JPG with the actual path to the desired file). This apply all presets to the foo.JPG image and saves the resulting files in the hald-clut-files/hald-clut directory.

