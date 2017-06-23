Coarse Geotagging with Bash and Google Maps

If all you want is to geotag photos with coordinates of the city where they were taken, a simple Bash shell script is all your need.

#!/usr/bin/env bash wget -q --spider http://maps.googleapis.com/ if [ $? -ne 0 ]; then echo "Google Maps is not reachable. Check your Internet connection." exit 1 fi if [ -z "$1" ]; then echo "Please specify a city" exit 1 fi lat=$(curl -G -k --data "address=$1&sensor=false" http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json | jq '.results[0].geometry.location.lat') if (( $(echo "$lat > 0" |bc -l) )); then latref="N" else latref="S" fi lon=$(curl -G -k --data "address=$1&sensor=false" http://maps.googleapis.com/maps/api/geocode/json | jq '.results[0].geometry.location.lng') if (( $(echo "$lon > 0" |bc -l) )); then lonref="E" else lonref="W" fi exiftool -overwrite_original -GPSLatitude=$lat -GPSLatitudeRef=$latref -GPSLongitude=$lon -GPSLongitudeRef=$lonref .

The script obtains geographical coordinates of the specified city via Google Maps API, and then uses the ExifTool to write the obtained latitude and longitude values into photos in the current directory.

To deploy the script, install the required packages first. To do this on openSUSE, use the following command:

sudo zypper in exiftool ImageMagick jq bc

Copy then the code, paste it into a new text file, and save the file under the geotag name. Run the commands below to install the script:

sudo cp geophotobash-simple.sh /local/bin/geotag sudo chown root:root /local/bin/geotag sudo sudo chmod 755 /local/bin/geotag

To geotag photos, switch to the directory in which they are stored, then run the geotag tokyo command (replace tokyo with the name of the city where the photos were taken). That’s all there is to it.

