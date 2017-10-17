[REPOST] These Photographs Capture the Many Lives Traveling Along Germany’s Iconic Autobahn

Stini Rohrs was speeding down Germany’s iconic autobahn last year until, all of a sudden, she wasn’t: an accident brought traffic to a three-hour standstill. At first, she and her fellow drivers—truckers, college kids, paramedics—sat in their vehicles. But soon they emerged and began chatting, playing soccer, and climbing up a hill beside the road for better views of the crash. It was a beautiful, unexpected glimpse of the diverse people working and traveling along the road network.