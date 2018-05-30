Home Software Open Source Photo Funnel: Easy Photo Import on Linux

Photo Funnel: Easy Photo Import on Linux

Posted on 2018/05/30 by Dmitri Popov Leave a comment

A while ago, I cobbled together Photo Funnel, a simple tool for importing photos and RAW files from storage cards to a Linux machine. Although it wasn’t meant to replace digiKam, I ended up using it as my primary import tool for two reasons: speed and simplicity. But just because it does the job, it doesn’t mean that it can’t be improved. So I’ve spent a couple of evenings tweaking Photo Funnel.

photo-funnel

Firstly, I moved all configurable parameters to a dedicated configuration file. During the first run, Photo Funnel prompts you to specify the required parameters and saves them in the ~/.pf file. I also added an installer script that lets you compile the required software and install Photo Funnel using a single command:curl -sSL https://is.gd/photofunnel | bash

The installer also adds a desktop launcher on KDE, so you can launch Photo Funnel by double-clicking on its desktop icon. Photo Funnel supported geotagging right from the beginning, and the new version adds the ability to write useful information into the EXIF metadata of the imported photos. This includes a copyright notice, camera model, lens, and weather condition on the day the photo was tasken. This way, when I browse photos in digiKam, I can quickly see what camera and lens I used to take a specific photo along with the weather on the day the photo was taken in the Captions sidebar.

I use Photo Funnel openSUSE, but it should work on any modern Linux distribution. For more information, visit the project’s website.

