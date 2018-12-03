Momo for Linux Improved

What’s Momo? you may ask. Momo is a Bash shell script for importing and organizing photos and RAW files. It is also an essential part of my Linux-based photography workflow.

While the previous version of Momo did the job, it had some limitations. For starters, the script needed a city name in order to geotag photos as well as acquire weather conditions. It was possible to omit the city name, but then the script wouldn’t write any metadata to photos.

But if you happen to have a camera with geotagging capabilities, you would want the script to skip the geotagging part, yet acquire the required data based on the geographical coordinates of each photo and write the information into the photo’s EXIF metadata.

The new version of Momo lets you do just that. You can enable the geotagging step using the -g parameter followed by a city name. If this parameter is omitted, the script will extract geographical coordinates from each photo it imports.



The previous version of the script could handle only the directory you point it to, happily ignoring all subdirectories. Needless to say, that wasn’t ideal. The new Momo version solves this problem too. Now the script looks for photos and RAW files in the given directory and all its subdirectories.

While Momo should work with any camera model, the script has been tested with storage cards containing photos and RAW files from Sony Alpha cameras. If you encounter problems using Momo with other cameras, please submit a bug in the Issues section of the project’s GitLab repository.



The updated version of Momo is available on GitLab, and the Linux Photography book provides instructions on deploying and using the script. Get your copy via Gumroad or Google Play Store.

