Home Software Open Source Show Geotagged Photos on OpenStreetMap

Show Geotagged Photos on OpenStreetMap

Posted on 2017/01/20 by Dmitri Popov Leave a comment

Want to show on the map the place where you took a specific photo? Provided that the photo is geotagged, the simple function below will do the job:

if [ -x "$(command -v exiftool)" ] ; then
  function show-on-osm(){
    lat=`exiftool -n -p '$GPSlatitude' $1`
    lon=`exiftool -n -p '$GPSlongitude' $1`
    osm="http://www.openstreetmap.org/?mlat=$lat&mlon=$lon&zoom=18"
    xdg-open $osm
  }
fi

The function extracts latitude and longitude values from the photo’s EXIF metadata, creates an OpenStreetMap URL, and opens it in the default browser.

For the function to work, you need to install the ExifTool on your system. Add the function to the ~/.bashrc file, and use the show-on-osm foo.JPG command to show the photo you want on OpenStreetMap (replace foo.JPG with the actual name of the desired photo).

This is an excerpt from the Linux Photography book. Get your copy here.

About

Tech writer covering Linux and open source software

Posted in Open Source, Photography, Software

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

%d bloggers like this: